LETTER: Appetite for an incinerator?

I’ve just seen the 2016/17 league tables for domestic waste recycling compiled by letsrecycle.com rating 350 English local authorities.

Wealden DC are in a creditable 62nd place with 51.9% of household waste sent reuse, recycling or composting. Lewes District Council however are in 339th place with 25.1% (i.e. less than half of Wealden’s recycling achievement) and “green” Brighton in 326th place with 27%. Would this have anything to do with the appetite (contractual or physical) of a certain incinerator?

David Muzzell

The Avenue, Hailsham