LETTER: Free expression is ours of right

I am astonished that Green Party leader, cllr Tony Rowell, should be criticising Lewes Town Council for not initially surrendering to violence offered by a left-wing mob seeking to prevent a right-wing speaker, Katie Hopkins, from addressing a public meeting (Letter, December 29).

Is it now Green Party policy to prevent free speech whenever there is public opposition to a particular speaker? Thomas Paine wrote: “He that would make his own liberty secure, must guard even his enemy from oppression; for if he violates this duty, he establishes a precedent that will reach to himself.”

Shame on cllr Rowell for seeking to prevent the right of free expression.

Michael Staples

Grove Road, Seaford