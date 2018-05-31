LETTER: Keep an eye out for Red Kites

Red Kites have been spotted above the village of East Hoathly.

Since these rare and beautiful birds are legally protected under the Schedule of the Wildlife and Countryside Act their presence could halt the pernicious development plans to double the size of the village and ruin its character for ever.

So, all readers of this newspaper who cherish their village and rural identity : ‘Keep a look out above for the fork-tailed Red Kite’ – and report any sightings to Sussex Biodiversity !

John Ormowe,

Ciderhouse, East Hoathly