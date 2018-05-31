LETTER: Lewes: a ghost county town?

Sarah Osborne should not criticise Maria Caulfield.

She have been working very hard on Southern Railways to resolve it.

Govia / Thameslink: Don’t they realise that Lewes is not only the County Town of East Sussex , but is also very central to anywhere in the region?

All they are thinking is that Brighton is and there is no way Brighton is.

Because Brighton is way off the beaten track, and there are far more rail journey changes .

What the government should do is nationalise the railways once again.

If Southern , Govia/Thameslink keep cutting the railways via Lewes , Lewes will eventually become a Ghost County Town .

Ms M A Huxtable

Crisp Road

Lewes