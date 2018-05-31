LETTER: Maria’s reponse in full:

I am keen to meet with all constituents to discuss Brexit whatever side of the debate they were on.

That is why I have set up my monthly public meetings across the constituency where I invite residents to come along and hear about what is happening with Brexit and it is an opportunity for residents to raise questions and concerns. We have held meetings in places like Chailey, Wivelsfield, East Dean and others and have meetings planned for Plumpton and Newick in the next couple of months. At the last event we had over two hundred people sign up.

In addition to these I have met with the EUnity campaigners at surgery appointments in my office and I also spoke at one of their public meetings held in the Elephant and Castle pub in Lewes last year.

I was surprised that the Seaford staying in campaign delivered postcards to my office on the only day in the week when it is shut as I would have been happy to have received delivery of them personally if they have contacted me in advance. I have this week responded to all the postcards individually and I am always keen to hear people’s views on thoughts.

Maria Caulfield

Member of Parliament for Lewes