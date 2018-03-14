LETTER: No second referendum

Rob Parsons, describing himself as a proud remainer, rightly objects to being insulted as a “traitor” (letter, February 16).

He correctly reminds us the Parliament is sovereign but goes on to side with those urging a second referendum on the final deal, leading to the possibility of remaining in the EU. Clearly, it is not helpful for such terms of abuse to be used over Brexit but the tactics of Remainers have raised strong feelings of betrayal of the democratic process.

Before the Referendum the Government distributed a brochure comprehensively arguing to remain in the EU. It stated, “The referendum on Thursday, 23rd June is your chance to decide if we should remain in or leave the European Union. The Government believes it is in the best interests of the UK to remain in the EU. This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide.” The people ignored this advice and voted by 17.4 million to 16.1 million to vote to “Leave the European Union”. The Government eventually issued the required notice under Article 50 to leave the EU on 29th March 2019. At last year’s General Election 85% of votes were cast for parties the manifestos of which promised to honour the referendum result.

Either we strike a deal with the EU for an orderly withdrawal with a transition period or we leave without a deal next March. The vote on a complex deal would be totally impracticable, as many Brexiteers might join with Remainers in voting down a deal in order to achieve a clean Brexit; and what would the Government do then? Would it make a swift exit or beg to be allowed to stay and on what terms?

The reality is that those arguing for a second referendum are playing the classic EU game of only accepting referendum results they find acceptable and asking people to vote again until they vote the right way. The machinations of some MPs and rich businessmen should not be allowed to overturn the largest democratic vote ever undertaken in the UK.

Michael Staples

Grove Road, Seaford