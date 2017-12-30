LETTER: Our heritage is put at risk

Congratulations to Emma Morris, former Director of the Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, on her appointment to lead Hull’s cultural legacy following its highly successful status as UK City of Culture 2017.

What a difference between Hull and Eastbourne! One has a council administration that believes in its future as a tourist destination and has achieved £1 billion of investment into the city, the other hasn’t. One demonstrates its civic pride through supporting art and culture, the other doesn’t.

We live in one of the most prosperous and beautiful places in the country but by failing to invest in art and culture venues like the Towner, Eastbourne Borough Council is being both financially short-sighted and destructive by putting our heritage at risk.

Mark Hardcastle

Melvill Lane, Willingdon