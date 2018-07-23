LETTER: Pigeons, home and roost?

Last week’s editorial correctly states that, unlike the national tabloids, the Sussex Express has preserved an even-handed approach throughout these turbulent times.

However I must take issue with the editor’s statement that those voting Leave ‘voted knowing that they would be worse off but clearly decided that was a price worth paying’.

This is demonstrably untrue – every time the deleterious consequences of leaving the EU were pointed out the immediate response was – Project Fear!

No attempt was ever made to respond to these legitimate concerns.

Instead the Leave campaign pictured a rosy fantasy of an impossible future which is now dissolving in the light of reality.

The words “pigeons” “home” and “roost” come to mind.

Betty Rider

Craigmyle, North Chailey