LETTER: Rights exercised within the law

Regarding the Katie Hopkins controversy, cllr Tony Rowell states that “the actual issue was about safety” and that should have been the primary reason for banning the Lewes Speakers Festival event.

However, freedom of speech and being able to protest peacefully are part of our rights as citizens but these rights must be exercised within the law.

The police could protect us if they arrested anybody acting violently and masked individuals should be detained on suspicion of planning to break the law. If a masked or hooded individual walked into Waitrose or even on the High Street that would be the case.

Perhaps in time non-peaceful protesters would learn their lesson.

I was unable to attend the meeting for reasons beyond my control, but I would have gone to see if her statements were those of a spoilt child who wants attention and also maybe get some reimbursement from The Sun.

As a grumpy old man I would like a ban on all loudspeakers, drums and other noise producers from any protest under a noise abatement law.

Brian Beck

Highdown Road, Lewes