I’m an infrequent user of the Newhaven to Dieppe ferry service, so I was interested to read about plans for a hotel in the Newhaven Port area.

I wonder if it will pay, not that I like the idea of mammon before human need.

Because I was once informed there used to be a ‘London and Paris Hotel’ in the town, now demolished, in the vicinity of the Newhaven Railway Club.

Felipe Hewlett

Elm Court, Newhaven