Not fans of the big recycling bins

Councillor Boswell

Mayor of Newhaven

In response to Mr Green’s comment regarding my recycling, I would like to assure the eagle-eyed resident of South Road that were he to look outside the front of my house on alternate Tuesday mornings, he would indeed spot the ‘old fashioned’ black recycling bins.

I put these out very early Tuesday morning and bring them back inside again once emptied!

For the remainder of the time they are stored out of sight indoors.

The lady Mayoress and I are not fans of the big green recycling bins and I asked not to be given one when they were first issued.

I prefer to look at a nicely maintained front garden than a big chunk of plastic.

As for my business waste, this is of a commercial nature and is disposed of by contractors who recycle as appropriate.

I am pleased that he is as keen as me about cleaning up our lovely town but perhaps Mr Green, you should research your facts more carefully before casting aspersions?