Not surprised by low take up

It is hardly surprising that there has been a low take up rate to One You East Sussex – the free NHS health check – as reported 2nd February.

As I was unable to find out from their website the location of my nearest test centre, I phoned. There was no reply and no answerphone service. My email elicited the following garbage, “Your request (11332) has been updated. To add additional comments, reply to this email.” I replied asking for an explanation of what this meant and repeated my question about test centres – I am still waiting for a reply. Paula Nicholson

Cowbeech Road, Heathfield