Reminder of past speeding fine? Surely Sussex Police have better things to do?

Recently I received a letter from Sussex Police referring to a speeding fine which I received two and a half years ago.

The letter said: “Since the New Year is time for aspirations and resolutions, I wanted to send you this reminder to encourage you to stick to the limit this year.”

The letter even had a colour photograph of my car in it.

Surely Sussex Police have more important matters to attend to (and pay for) than sending out letters to all speeding fine recipients, especially one that took place some time ago?

Katy Pyper,

Grange Road,

Lewes