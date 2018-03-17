Right to feel views ignored

Campaigners who fought to save local libraries are right to feel that their views have been ignored. [Express, March 9]

But in all honesty, did they expect anything else?

East Sussex County Council never consults. In reality, the decisions are made before the cosmetic exercise of consultation is ever embarked upon.

Nobody wanted the closure of St Anne’s school in Lewes. But they closed it by stealth and deception.Nobody wanted the closure of the Pells school or Rodmell Primary. But they closed them anyway. The present system of consultation is disingenuous to the point of dishonesty. Nothing will change until the law requires meaningful consultation which takes account of local opinion. We have a few more years to wait before that has any chance of happening.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road,

Lewes