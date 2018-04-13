Still time to change minds

I am not sure if residents and train travellers in the Seaford, Bishopstone and Newhaven areas are aware that the present weekday 0818 Seaford to Victoria train service will be axed in the new timetable in May.

This train will be replaced by the 0828 Seaford to Brighton service arriving in Lewes at 0841. The London Victoria connection departs Lewes from platform 2 at 0846. This leaves 5 minutes for the disabled, elderly and frail to get from platform 4 over to platform 2.

Despite comments via the Southern Consultation and lobbying via our local MP, Southern still intend to remove this service. There is still time to try to change their minds if everyone affected writes to Mr Charles Horton, CEO at; comments@southernrailway.com.

Garry Bisshopp

Seaford