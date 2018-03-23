On March 10 I was involved in a three car accident at the junction of Sutton Road and Southdown Road, Seaford, which was attended by the Police, Fire Brigade and Ambulance.

I was blameless in the accident and fortunately did not suffer any injury, although my car was badly damaged.

Through your newspaper I would like to thank the members of the emergency services for their rapid, kind and efficient handling of the situation, and also the local residents who came out of their properties to see what help they could give and even supplied mugs of tea with biscuits.

Thank you all so much.

Mavis Newton

Beacon Drive

Seaford