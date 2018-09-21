The line will be open on 11th

I’d like respond to an issue raised by Mrs Newton to your paperk regarding our improvement project on the Brighton Main Line.

As many will know, this is a long-overdue upgrade to one of the most unreliable parts of the UK rail network so that performance on the line can be improved.

We are conscious of the disruption these works will cause but we have worked very hard to minimise this and I would like to reassure your readers that the line will be open on Armistice Day, November 11, a decision taken following extensive engagement with stakeholders.

I appreciate the concerns which many people have about travel to the Lord Mayor’s show on Saturday 10th but it is vital that we carry out the improvements to the Brighton Main Line as soon as possible and further amendments to the programme aren’t possible at this stage without adding further line closures and causing disruption to many more journeys.

I’d remind readers that there will be two trains to and from London per hour via Littlehampton as well as more direct bus replacement service available, and further information can be found on our website at www.BrightonMainLine.co.uk , in all the stations along the line or from our customer service centre 03457 114141.

Andrew Wood.

Senior Commercial Scheme Sponsor

Brighton Main Line Improvement Project

Network Rail Infrastructure Limited