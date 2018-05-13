I too have a parking fine from the general car park next to the station car park at Polegate run by Civil Enforcement Ltd.

On 8th April 2017 I went to London with my daughter and son’s girlfriend. We saw the fee for parking for the day was £4. My daughter paid the fee on her ‘phone. A month later I received a parking charge notice of £60.

I have written several times to say we paid the parking fine, I have sent a copy of my daughter’s statement showing the fee going out of her account and also the Visa authorisation code.

They are still pursuing me for this and the amount now is £330.29.

I now have a county court summons.

Shirley Pilbeam

Milton Street, Hankham