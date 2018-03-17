I was one of tens of thousands who suffered a total loss of domestic water over this freezing/sudden thawing event of the last week or two.

To say that South East Water tried their very best is an understatement - they tried everything in their power to get consumers onto mains water again.

I had no water for 3.5 days and some had to be delivered to me as I am on their Priority List (and a VETERAN).

I cannot praise the staff in all departments enough, and want to say THANK YOU publicly, especially Suzan and Deli.

Captain Bryn Wayt

Cross-in-Hand