They’ve pulled a fast one

My grandson is at university and I buy him rail tickets home a couple of times during term time for weekend home visits.

With a bit of forward planning, using advance and train specific tickets I can buy

a single ticket London (Victoria) to Eastbourne for £3.30.

Southern have pulled a fast one without any disclosure and withdrawn any discounted advance tickets

For example :Friday 18th May 2018 before new timetable single fares available are £3.30,£5.60,£7.90 or £22.00

Friday 25th May 2018 and all subsequent dates the only fare available is £22.00

That’s a fare increase for me from £3.30 ( which we often use ) to £22.00

Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate