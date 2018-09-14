What does our MP say?

What is an MP for? Is it applauding the cat protection league, opening fairs? No, it is politics; and yet, when the country is headed for a no-deal Brexit nightmare, our MP has no opinion whatsoever.

No deal would mean that at 11.00 PM, on the 29th of March 2019, not only would our agreements with the 27 lapse, but so would 34 agreements the EU has, accounting for 90% of our trade. Never mind whether or not our planes would be grounded, no-one would be allowed to fuel them anyway, professional accreditations you see; worthless. Queues at Dover? What about the queues at Rotterdam and Calais, you can’t export mystery goods to third countries. It’s unthinkable. You could board a ferry with your car as an EU member, but find, on arrival, you needed an International Driving licence, green card Insurance, and your insurance ,would be ‘offshore’ and unprotected anyway.

The advice to stockpile food and medicines was at least honest , but where are the bulk of the promised emergency documents? Vital warnings are being withheld, because the truth would undermine the abysmal course to which Ms May is committed.

They are lying to us every day, and what does our Parliamentary representative say about it? Nothing. Well, we could pay a monkey peanuts to say nothing.

Paul Newman

