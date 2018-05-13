Who is to blame for our roads?

All the local authorities are very keen to blame the weather or lack of funding from the Government, in reality however they only have themselves to blame.

The roads haven’t been maintained properly for around twenty years or so and what we seeing now is direct result of that. For too long the councils decide to spend the maintenance budget on all sorts of “improvement” schemes and in doing so created even more maintenance requirements which they never thought of budgeting for. Did they never stop to think for instance that all that anti-skid tarmac they laid everywhere might need re-doing at some point?

They don’t even bother to check on the quality of repairs done by the utility companies so they can get away with shoddy work.

So local councils it’s time to stop blaming others and confess to your own gross mismanagement.

Mark Venn

Chichester Road, Hellingly