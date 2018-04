So the County Council is offering another of their “consultations” on saving less than sixty thousand quid by cutting day care geriatric services. Here`s my suggestion.

Amount to be saved: £59,000

Total “Special Responsibility Allowances 2017-18” for Leader of the Council, Deputy Leader & Chairman : £64,572.

There we are. That wasn`t too difficult, was it?

Bill Ball

Hayward Road

Lewes