Yet more waste is set for dumping at Newhaven’s incinerator

We hear of protests over plans by a company to build a hospital waste system like an incinerator at Newhaven to dispose of medical waste.

There is no thought for the people of Newhaven, it’s just a dumping ground.

They did not want the incinerator.

The councils should listen to the people – people voted them in as councillors to represent them.

It is bad enough to have to tolerate the smoke every day polluting the atmosphere.

We need to invest more in clean, renewable energy, not keep on dumping rubbish.

Just because Newhaven is a port with a large population, it does not mean it is there for the planning department to build future rubbish plants.

D Myles

Brands Close,

South Heighton