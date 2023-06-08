'It's lunacy': Couple ordered to tear down cladding to their Sussex village home

A couple who have spent more than a year revamping a former Sussex village post office have now been ordered to tear down part of the renovations.

Former airline pilot Steve Shephard and his partner Anita Rains said: “It’s ludicrous.”

The couple were granted planning permission from Horsham District Council to renovate the property – a cottage in Blackstone, near Woodmancote – and used a local architect and building firm to carry out the works over 18 months.

"The house was in a bad state of repair when we purchased it, and we submitted plans for remedial work, the demolition of an ugly extension and removal of pebble dash facings,” said Steve.

Steve and Anita outside their home in Blackstone - they have been ordered to remove the cement cladding and replace it with wood

Part of the £250,000 redevelopment included installing new cladding. “In order to blend in with a neighbouring house we used wood effect cement cladding, which was more expensive than wood, but was recommended by the architect to give fire resistance and sustainability,” said Steve. “It is difficult to tell the difference from more than a few yards away.”

However, Horsham District Council has now ordered the couple to remove the cement cladding and replace it with wood. The couple have appealed but have been told the existing cladding must go.

"It seems lunacy to take the whole lot down and replace it with wood,” said Steve. “Although you can get fire-resistant wood, it is obviously flammable. It’s completely daft.”

The couple say they tried to blend in their cladding with neighbouring houses

