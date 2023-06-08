Sussex housebuilder steps up for St Barnabas House this National Walking Month

This National Walking Month, the sales teams from housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties have embarked on two walking challenges amounting to 28 miles as part of their fundraising activities for their 2023 charity of the year, St Barnabas House.

Fundraising walk

Thanks to generous local support, the team has raised a total of £3,775 so far for the charity.

The first-leg of the challenge took the team along the ‘Wokingham Walk’, hiking one mile for every year the housebuilder has been awarded a five-star Builder Status – 14 in total. The second stretch was along the Cuckoo Trail, which the teams started in Heathfield, past their Ersham Park site in Hailsham and finished at Meadowburne Place - another 14 mile trek.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, St Barnabas House is based in Worthing and provides palliative and end of life care to adults with life-limiting illnesses. Its mission is to provide dignity, comfort and choice for adults who need specialized and supportive care. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ fundraising will help to provide further specialist care for local people and their families at the hospice as well as in the comfort of their own homes.

Julian Hodder, Managing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “Reaching their 50th anniversary this year is a tremendous achievement for the St Barnabas House team and highlights the importance of their work in our local communities. Almost £4,000 raised by the team is a fantastic accomplishment and we would like to thank our friends, employees and contractors for their support. We are immensely proud to be working with team and hope our efforts will help the charity continue for the next 50 years!”

Donations remain open for this challenge. To support fundraising for St Barnabas House, please follow the link here to donate.