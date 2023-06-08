NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Scott Lindsey to take Crawley Town XI to non-league outfit as part of pre-season preparations

Scott Lindsey will take a Crawley Town XI to a non-league outfit during pre-season.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

The Reds XI will visit Essex side Heybridge Swifts on Tuesday, July 25, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm.

Heybridge compete in the Isthmian North Division and are managed by former Southend United and Lincoln City boss Steve Tilson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is Crawley's sixth confirmed pre-season friendly. The Reds will also take on East Grinstead Town, Three Bridges, Dover Athletic, Crystal Palace and Bromley as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign.

Most Popular
Scott Lindsey will take a Crawley Town XI to a non-league outfit during pre-seasonScott Lindsey will take a Crawley Town XI to a non-league outfit during pre-season
Scott Lindsey will take a Crawley Town XI to a non-league outfit during pre-season

Ticket information for the game at Scraley Road Stadium will be confirmed by Heybridge Swifts nearer the date.