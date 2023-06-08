PC Alexander Pead, 26, from Hastings Police Station, admitted allegations of gross misconduct when he appeared before a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters on Wednesday (June 7) in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), said police.

The hearing heard he became a victim of blackmail over his activities and gave a false account of them when he reported them to his supervisor, said police.

A police spokesperson said: “In doing so, the panel found that he had breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, following orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and honesty and integrity and this amounted to gross misconduct. The officer was dismissed and will now be added to the College of Policing Barred list which will prevent a return to policing.”

Sussex Police

Superintendent Petra Lazar, deputy head of professional standards, said: “We expect our officers to act with the utmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour, and we have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour. Criminal behaviour, misconduct, and misogyny have no place in Sussex Police.

“The actions of this officer in this case fell far short of the standards we expect, which is reflected in the findings by the panel.”

LQCs are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings, and are governed by Police Conduct Regulations.

