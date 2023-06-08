NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Lancing flat fire: Forensics pictured amid ongoing investigation into 'serious' incident

Forensic officers have been pictured at a flat in Lancing following a fire overnight.
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

A woman was rescued from a burning building in Milford Court, Brighton Road last night (Wednesday, June 7).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent to the scene around 11.20pm.

They were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

An eye-witness said a woman was rescued from the ‘intense fire’. Steve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene, after they ‘saved the life of a resident from a serious flat fire’.

Amid an ongoing fire investigation on Thursday – involving forensic officers – a spokesperson added: “Joint Fire Control sent seven fire engines from Lancing, Haywards Heath, Worthing and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene, as well as a command support unit, off-road vehicle and aerial ladder platform.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire on the second floor of the building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the property and carried out investigations.

"One person was rescued from the building and the fire was extinguished using high pressure hose reels, jets and one smoke curtain.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation."

The incident follows two accidental fires on Sunday (June 4) in Worthing and Lancing.

Have you read?: New Worthing cycle road markings explained after motorists left confused

Kakhovka damn explosion: Ukrainians in Worthing launch donation appeal

New A27 roundabout now open at Brighton City Airport - see how the changes will affect you

A fire investigation continued on Thursday, with forensic officers pictured at the scene.

1. Lancing flat fire

A fire investigation continued on Thursday, with forensic officers pictured at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire investigation continued on Thursday, with forensic officers pictured at the scene.

2. Lancing flat fire

A fire investigation continued on Thursday, with forensic officers pictured at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire investigation continued on Thursday, with forensic officers pictured at the scene.

3. Lancing flat fire

A fire investigation continued on Thursday, with forensic officers pictured at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Lancing flat fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LancingWest Sussex FireSussex Police