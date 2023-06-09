Moises Caicedo transfer update: Everything we know so far as Arsenal and Chelsea prepare to make bids

Moises Caicedo is expected to be the subject of a lot of transfer speculation this summer, as Arsenal and Chelsea prepare to battle for the midfielder’s signature.

The Ecuadorian international has been one of Brighton’s best players this season, featuring in 43 of Albion’s 48 games to help them reach the FA Cup semi final and achieve Europa League football for the first time ever.

His form has attracted the interest of a number of clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly very keen on the 21-year-old’s services.

Mikel Arteta’s primary target this summer is strengthening in the midfield department, as he prepares to lose Granit Xhaka on a free to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunner’s top target is Declan Rice, but Caicedo is reportedly being lined up as an alternative if the deal for the West Ham captain falls through.

Chelsea are also searching for greater options in the centre of the park. The Blues are set to lose Mateo Kovacic, after the Croatian agreed personal terms with Manchester City ahead of a move to the Premier League champions. N’golo Kante is also departing Stamford Bridge, after sealing a £86m-a-year deal to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad.

Both clubs are likely to face a simpler negotiation process then what was presented to them in January. Brighton rejected three bids for Caicedo (two from Arsenal and one from Chelsea), remaining firm on their stance that their midfield talisman was not for sale in the middle of the season.

The Seagulls are reported to be more open to discussions this summer, but will be demanding more then the £75m Arsenal are preparing to offer in their initial proposal.

Caicedo signed a new four-year deal with Brighton in March and has made 53 appearances for the club since joining for £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021, scoring two goals.

The midfielder is believed to be keen on a move to a big six club. His agent, Manuel Sierra, made it clear last week that Arsenal would be an attractive destination for the midfielder.

Following Brighton’s last game of the season at Aston Villa, manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted he did not expect to have the South American or his midfield partner Alexis Mac Allister with him for the start of the next campaign.

Mac Allister secured a move to Liverpool this week, joining the Reds in a £35m deal.

De Zerbi said: “Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both have been incredible people, incredible players, I am really sorry for them if they will leave but they deserve to play in another level.

”We have to find other big players, it will be very difficult to find players with the same quality and levels but it is our policy. We are not a big, big, big team and we improve and sell the best players.