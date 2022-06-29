Racing cyclist leads crackdown on speeding in Billingshurst

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former cycling champion and road safety examiner Eric Bonner has been appointed head of the local Speed Watch group.

Eric , who lives in Billingshurst with wife Eileen, has had a long association with road safety.

In his youth he was a competitive cyclist, taking part in many road races and time trials and winning many club and regional events, following in the tracks of his older brother David, who excelled in the sport to become a professional racing cyclist.

Eric’s son Richard has also followed in his father’s tracks, competing in many racing events to a high standard.

Born and educated in Coulsdon, Eric undertook an apprenticeship in the print industry, finally owning his own print company.

More recently he was employed by West Sussex County Council as a trainer and examiner in ‘Bikeability’, training schoolchildren throughout the Horsham district.

On taking up his position as a volunteer in charge of the Billingshurst Community Speed Watch, Eric said: “Excess speed is the predominant cause of fatal accidents and accidents involving severe injury.

"Our campaign, which is in partnership with Sussex Police, is simply one of driver education to maintain safe speed at all times.”

He added: “We do not prosecute speeding motorists. We simply record their speed and send them a letter requesting compliance with the relevant speed limits.”

Billingshurst Community Speedwatch are seeking additional volunteers to help operate speed radar devices at various sites in the village.

Anyone interested should telephone 077 6808 1745.