New data suggests that almost 162,000 households in Sussex are estimated to be paying for a landline they don’t use, with over a quarter of local billpayers (27%) revealing they haven’t used their landline in the last month.

Whilst the number of landline connections in the UK is decreasing - particularly amongst younger households - the research found that just over a third of billpayers across the country (35%) still pay for a connection.

The study, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, found that billpayers who pay for their landline as part of a bundle with other services, like broadband, are even less likely to use their home phone than the average Brit. And, with landline and broadband bundles costing 10.8% more than broadband-only subscriptions on average, it’s estimated that UK billpayers are wasting a staggering total of £276 million a year on additional services they simply don’t need.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “Families across Sussex will be under more financial pressure than ever this winter. With rising energy bills and the upcoming festive season, we expect to see billpayers looking to make cuts on non-essential costs.

“Our research into landlines has been eye-opening, demonstrating not only the significant drop in usage, but also how many Sussex residents stand to save money every month by simply cutting ties with their landline connections and only paying for the services they truly need.”

The research also offers insight into the decline in landline usage amongst younger generations. Less than one in five 18-34-year-olds now pay for a home phone. Meanwhile, over 65s are the most likely to rely on a landline, with 54% still paying for a connection.

· 18-24 - 16%

· 25-34 - 20%

· 35-44 – 27%

· 45-54 – 40%

· 55-65 – 41%

· 65 and over – 54%

