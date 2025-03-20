A lie-in, a hug from the kids and someone else doing the chores - what Sussex mums really want from Mother's Day

Forget fancy gifts and lavish meals out - Sussex mums have revealed that what they really want this Mother’s Day is a hug from their children (68%), a lie-in (40%), and for someone else to take on the household chores (29%).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey by Hopscotch Nurseries, Sussex’s largest independent nursery group, has found that the biggest treats are often the simplest ones, with 61% of mums wanting nothing more than a thoughtful card or gift made by their little one.

While an overwhelming 97% said they would rather receive a handmade card or present than designer clothes and jewellery. In fact, only 12% of mums want a fancy meal out in a posh restaurant, and just one in twenty (5%) are hoping for designer handbags and jewellery bling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey found that connection is more important than material gifts - and topping the list of the things mums want most for Mother’s Day is time with the family (71%).

Hopscotch Nurseries Children Preparing for Mother's Day

And it’s an emotional time of year, with almost four in ten Sussex mums (39%) admitting they have cried real tears of happiness over a handmade card given to them by their child. While a further 49% said although they don’t cry, they are always touched.

But mums do sometimes want a little space - and help! - on the day. The study found that two in five (39%) of the 200 Sussex mums polled said all they wanted on Mother’s Day was some me-time, 14% would love someone else to take care of the washing up all day, and 13% just want some peace and quiet.

When it comes to what mums want to do on the big day, a walk was high on the wishlist, with the most popular locations including Brighton & Hove Seafront (46%), where mums enjoy a breath of fresh sea air, and the rolling hills of the South Downs (33%), offering peaceful trails and countryside views. Stanmer Park (23%) and Cuckmere Haven (19%) were also firm favourites, both loved for their scenic beauty and space to relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Ford, Managing Director at Hopscotch Nurseries, said:"Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be about grand gestures - it’s about feeling appreciated. Whether it’s a homemade card, a quiet cup of tea, or just a little bit of extra help around the house, it’s often the small, thoughtful things that mean the most. We loved hearing the stories from Sussex mums, and we hope this research inspires families to focus on what really matters this Mother’s Day."

Hopscotch Nurseries Children Preparing for Mother's Day

The survey also found that for many, Mother’s Day starts with high hopes - but reality doesn’t always match up. Almost half (48%) of mums admitted they’ve had to make their own breakfast in bed at least once, and when the kids do take charge, things don’t always go to plan.

When it came to the advice that experienced Sussex parents would give mums celebrating their first Mother’s Day, the pearls of wisdom included “Stop for a minute and appreciate the achievement.”, “It’s okay for the house to be messy - put your feet up and rest.”, “ Make memories together and take a group picture.” and “Go with the flow and stay calm.”

What Sussex Mums Really Want For Mother’s Day Top Ten:

Time with family (a day out, a walk, something fun together) - 71% A hug from my children - 68% A thoughtful homemade gift or handmade card - 61% A lie-in (without little feet jumping on the bed) - 40% Me-time (reading, a bath, watching TV in peace) - 39% A clean house (without lifting a finger!) - 29% Someone else doing the washing up all day - 14% Some peace and quiet - 13% A fancy meal out in a restaurant - 12% Designer clothes and jewellery - 5%