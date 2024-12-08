A practical guide to managing your money: Tips for better finances

Managing your money can feel daunting, especially if you're just starting out. Whether you’re saving for something big, paying off debts, or simply looking to feel more in control, taking charge of your finances doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here’s a straightforward guide to help you get started.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Track your spending and income

Most Popular

The first step in managing your money is knowing exactly what’s coming in and what’s going out.

Track Your Income: Note down all sources of income, including wages, benefits, or any side earnings.List Your Expenses: Keep a record of everything you spend money on, from rent and bills to groceries and entertainment. Apps or spreadsheets can make this easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

budgeting couple

Once you’ve tracked your expenses for a month, you’ll have a clear picture of where your money is going and areas where you might cut back.

Set realistic financial goals

Think about what you want to achieve with your money. Having goals gives you a reason to stick to your plan. Examples might include:

Building an emergency fund

Saving for a holiday or a new car-

Paying off debt

Contributing to long-term savings or retirement plans

Write your goals down and break them into smaller, achievable steps. For instance, if you want to save £600 for a holiday in a year, aim to put aside £50 each month.

How to create a budget that works for you

A budget is a plan for how you’ll spend your money each month. The key is to ensure your spending aligns with your priorities.

Essential Expenses: Start by allocating money for necessities like rent, bills, and food

.Debt Repayments: If you have debt, include regular payments to bring it down.

Savings: Aim to save a portion of your income each month. Even 10% can make a big difference over time.

Discretionary Spending: Use what’s left for non-essential items like dining out, hobbies, or entertainment.

Top tips for building an emergency fund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life is unpredictable, and having a financial safety net can make all the difference. Start with a small goal, like saving £500.

Over time, aim for three to six months’ worth of living expenses. You can achieve this by setting up a separate savings account and contributing regularly, even if it’s just a few pounds a week.

Avoid common debt mistakes

Debt can be a major obstacle to financial freedom, so it’s important to manage it wisely:

Avoid high-interest loans like payday loans whenever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay more than the minimum on credit cards to reduce interest costs.

Consider consolidating debts into one manageable payment if it lowers your overall interest.

If you’re struggling, ethical lenders like Boom Community Bank offer fairer alternatives to help you get back on track.

Review and adjust regularly

Your financial situation and goals might change over time, so it’s important to review your budget regularly. Set a monthly or quarterly reminder to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check your spending habits

Adjust your budget for any changes in income or expenses

Celebrate milestones, like hitting a savings target

Seek Help When Needed

Managing money is a skill, and it’s okay to ask for help. Free resources, such as Citizens Advice or online tools, can provide guidance.

Final thoughts

Taking control of your money is one of the most empowering steps you can take towards financial stability. Start small, stay consistent, and don’t be discouraged by setbacks.

With a clear plan and the right support, you’ll build a solid foundation for your financial future. Use our free budget planner to get started today!