Addressing EV bay blocking: enhancing charge point access in Sussex and beyond!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EV bay blocking remains a significant challenge for drivers who depend on public charging.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help tackle the ongoing issue of bay blocking, char.gy, a provider of on-street charging solutions, has partnered with Charge Saint, a reporting platform that enables drivers to flag blocked or non-operational charge points. This collaboration is focused on improving bay management, increasing accessibility to charge points, and supporting local authorities in addressing misuse.

Using the Charge Saint app, drivers can report issues such as vehicles occupying charging bays without actively charging or charge points that are out of service. These reports are sent directly to charge point operators like char.gy, enabling a faster response. The data can also be shared with local authorities, helping them track persistent problems and take action where necessary, such as issuing fines or improving signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many drivers without access to home charging, a reliable public charging network is essential. While the number of charge points continues to grow, their usability depends on regular maintenance and efficient management. Ensuring that bays remain accessible and charge points remain functional is crucial to keeping public charging reliable.

EV charger

A representative from the Powered Up Conference steering committee commented:"Local authorities across the UK are working to expand charging infrastructure while balancing the needs of all road users. Addressing bay blocking is a key part of this. When enforcement teams have access to real data about misuse, they can take targeted action to keep charge points available for those who need them."

char.gy CEO, John Lewis, added:"Working with Charge Saint helps us identify and respond to issues more effectively. By streamlining reporting and sharing data with local authorities, we can play a part in keeping on-street charging accessible and reliable."

Charge Saint’s system also helps operators identify recurring issues such as vandalism and fraudulent QR code stickers. Reports allow maintenance teams to diagnose faults remotely so that engineers can arrive on-site with the necessary tools and parts, ensuring charge points are restored as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By improving bay management and streamlining issue reporting, this collaboration between char.gy and Charge Saintaims to enhance the accessibility and reliability of public charging infrastructure for all drivers.