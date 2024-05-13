Sarah Lancashire wins the Leading Actress award for Happy Valley. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

The BAFTA TV Awards took place last night - but which nominees took the prestigious golden trophy home? Here’s the full list of winners and losers…

The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises took place last night (May 12) at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where many famous faces were awarded the prestigious golden trophy.

The event was once again hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and broadcasted on BBC One.

Scroll through to learn which TV favourites went home with a Bafta TV award last night and who were the nominees.

BAFTA Award winners 2024

Jack Carroll and production crew pose with the Short Form Award for 'Mobility' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Female Performance In A Comedy

- Bridget Christie - The Change (Channel 4)

- Gbemisola Ikumelo - Black Ops (BBC One) WINNER

- Máiréad Tyers - Extraordinary (Disney +)

- Roisin Gallagher - The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

-Sofia Oxenham - Extraordinary (Disney +)

- Taj Atwal - Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Leading Actress

- Anjana Vasan - Demon 79 (Black Mirror) (Netflix)

- Anne Reid - The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

- Sarah Lancashire -Happy Valley (BBC One) WINNER

- Sharon Horgan - Best Interests (BBC One)

Leading Actor

- Brian Cox - Succession (Sky Atlantic)

- Dominic West - The Crown (Netflix)

- Kane Robinson - Top Boy (Netflix)

- Paapa Essiedu - The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

- Steve Coogan - The Reckoning (BBC One)

- Timothy Spall - The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) WINNER

Male Performance in Comedy

- Adjani Salmon - Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC Three)

- David Tenant - Good Omens (Prim Video)

- Hammed Animashaun - Black Ops (BBC One)

- Jamie Demetriou - A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

- Joseph Gilgun- Brassic (Sky Max)

- Mawaan Rizwan - Juice (BBC Three) WINNER

Supporting Actor

- Amit Shah - Happy Valley (BBC One)

- Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

- Harris Dickinson - A Murder at the End of the World (Disney+)

- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

- Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (Sky Atlantic) WINNER

- Salim Daw - The Crown (Netflix)

Supporting Actress

- Elizabeth Debicki -The Crown (Netflix)

- Harriet Walter - Succession (Sky Atlantic)

- Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy (Netflix) WINNER

- Lesley Manville - The Crown (Netflix)

- Nico Parker - The Last Of Us (Sky Atlantic)

- Siobhan Finneran - Happy Valley (BBC One)

Comedy Entertainment

- The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

- Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

- Rob & Romesh VS (Sky Max) WINNER

- Would I Lie to You? (Sky Max)

Current Affairs

- Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes (Storyville) (BBC Four)

- Putin vs The West (BBC Two)

-Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) (Channel 4)

- The Shamima Gegum Story (This World) (BBC Two) WINNER

Daytime

- Loose Women and Men (ITV1)

- Lorraine (ITV1)

- Make It At Market (BBC One)

- Scam Interceptors (BBC One) WINNER

Drama Series

- The Gold (BBC One)

- Happy Valley (BBC One)

- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

- Top Boy (Netflix) WINNER

Entertainment

- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV+)

- Later... With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) WINNER

Entertainment Performance

- Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly - I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

- Big Zuu - Big Zuu’s Eats (Dave)

- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

- Hannah Waddingham - Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One)

- Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) WINNER

-Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan - Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Factual Entertainment

- Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) WINNER

- The Dog House (Channel 4)

- Endurance: Race To the Pole (Channel 5)

- Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual Series

- Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)

- Evacuation (Channel 4)

- Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) WINNER

- Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland (BBC Two)

International

- The Bear (Disney+)

- Beef (Netflix)

- Class Act (Netflix) WINNER

- The Last Of Us (Sky Atlantic)

- Love & Death (ITVX)

- Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Limited Drama

- Best Interests (BBC One)

- Demon 79 (Black Mirror) (Netflix)

- The Long Shadow (ITV1)

- The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) Winner

Live Event Coverage

- The Coronation Concert (BBC One)

- Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One) WINNER

- Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

News Coverage

- Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) WINNER

- Sky News: Inside Myanmar- The Hidden War (Sky News)

- Sky News: Israel-Hamas War (Sky News)

Reality

- Banged Up (Channel 4)

- Married At First Sight UK (E4)

- My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

- Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) WINNER

Scripted Comedy

- Big Boys (Channel 4)

- Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC Three)

- Extraordinary (Disney+)

- Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) WINNER

Short Form

- Mobility (BBC Three) WINNER

- The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

- Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (VICE News)

- Where it Ends (BBC Three)

Single Documentary

- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

- Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) WINNER

- Hatton (Sky Documentaries)

- V Jeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris (Netflix)

Soap

- Casualty (BBC One) WINNER

- Eastenders (BBC One)

- Emmerdale (ITV1)

- Specialist Factual

- Chimp Empire (Netflix)

- The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

- Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

- White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) WINNER

Sports Coverage

- Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1) WINNER

- MOTD Live: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (BBC One)

- Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final (BBC One)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)

- Beckham- David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing (Netflix)

- Doctor Who - Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor (BBC One)

- Happy Valley - Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) WINNER

- The Last Of Us - Bill and Frank’s story (Sky Atlantic)

- The Piano- 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance (Channel 4)