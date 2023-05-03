Redfall has officially launched for the Xbox Series X and PC via Steam. The new vampire first-person shooter from developers Arkane who created Dishonoured 2, Prey and Deathloop.

Redfall allows players to play in single player or multiplayer mode to clear out a vampire infestation in Refall, Massachusetts. Building up an arsenal of weapons, as well as gaining control of supernatural powers to take down a world populated by vampires and cultists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game has launched straight to Xbox game pass for subscribers but many fans have taken to social media to share their frustrations with the gameplay. One Twitter user said: “I would be embarrassed to have released a product like this. Visibly unfinished in almost every aspect, the performance and artificial intelligence are simply shameful. Mobilize and try to fix it as quickly as possible if you still want to have any hope of saving the brand.”

Most Popular

With another adding: “My time with #Redfall has not been great, I played roughly an hour so far and it was filled with non fully rendered graphics, awful freezing to load new areas and clunky feeling gunplay. I recommend trying it out to see how it plays if you have Gamepass.”

The game has also received mixed reviews from reviewers with sites such as Gamespot giving the game a 4/10 and Metro giving the game a 6/10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What consoles is Redfall available on?

Redfall is available on Xbox Series X for £69.99 and on the PC via Steam for £59.99. The game has also been added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one. Redfall will also be playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming which will allow owners of the last-gen system to access the game via the Azure Cloud streaming network.

Will Redfall be available on the PS4/PS5?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redfall will not be available to players on the PS5 or PS4. The developer of the vampire first-person shooter, Arkane Studios and the games publisher Bethesda became a part of the Xbox Game Studios back in March 2021, making it unlikely that the games will come out on the PlayStation platforms.

What is the plotline of Redfall?

Redfall is set in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts which is under siege by an army of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the town off from the outside world. The open world game sees the player ally with a handful of survivors to fight against the creatures bleeding the town dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redfall is a new first person shooter set in a world overrun by vampires

Vampires that are created by science experiments gone wrong have been gifted by psychic abilities and will challenge players to get creative. Each character has their own specific abilities that will help you overcome the army of vampires as well as their maniacal followers.

What characters are in Redfall?

There are four main characters that are playable in Redfall:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla Ellison

Layla Ellison has moved to Redfall to study biomedical engineering at Redfall Technical University and volunteered for a medical trial at Aevum Therapeutics research facility. However, something went very wrong leaving Layla with intense telekinetic abilities.

Jacob Boyer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Boyer is an ex-military sharpshooter who was sent to Redfall just before the vampire invasion. Jacob has found himself separated from his platoon and now stalks the streets of Redfall trying to neutralise the town from evil.

Devinder Crousley

Devinder Crously is a cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor and after his recent book tour, he has found himself in Redfall. After struggling to create cutting-edge technology to hunt down supernatural phenomena, everything is starting to fall into place. Using his inventions to fight vampires, he documents every step of the process to one day get the validation he needs.

Remi De La Rosa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad