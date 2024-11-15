Brighton named among ‘least affordable’ cities for renters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton is among the least affordable major cities in the UK for renters, with the average tenant spending close to half of their take-home pay on rent.

Canopy’s latest rental affordability index reveals that almost one in seven tenants (13%) in Brighton are spending over 60% of their payslip on rental costs, which is higher than the national average (11%). Typically, spending 40% of take-home salary is considered the very outer limit of affordability. Placing third overall, the average tenant in Brighton spends £867 on their share of the rent and earns £25,011 per annum after tax. This equates to spending 46% of their net pay on rent – much higher than the national average (36%), and higher than Portsmouth (43%) Southampton (41%) and most surprisingly London (45%). Major UK cities with the highest rent to net income ratio

Bournemouth – 47.2% Oxford – 46.4% Brighton – 46.0% London – 44.5% Bath – 43.7% Portsmouth – 43.4% Reading – 41.2% Bristol – 40.9% Southampton – 40.8% Edinburgh - 40.3%

Staggeringly, one in 25 tenants (4%) across the UK as a whole spends over 80% of their take-home salary on paying the rent. Tenants in London (44.5%), the South-East (44.1%) and the South-West (41.3%) are paying the highest share of their salary on rent versus the national average. Northern Ireland is the most affordable area of the country, with the average tenant spending 32.9% of their wage on rent. Average rent to net income ratio per UK region (highest to lowest)

London – 44.5% South East – 44.1% South West – 41.3% East of England – 40.6% Wales – 38.4% West Midlands – 37.8% East Midlands – 37.3% Scotland – 36.9% North West – 36.6% Yorkshire and The Humber – 35.4% North East – 33.7% Northern Ireland – 32.9%

Chris Hutchinson, CEO at Canopy, commented: “Our latest data shows stark differences in rental affordability across the UK, with some areas facing extreme conditions. In particular, parts of London have become almost unattainable, with tenants spending more than 50% of their net income on rent. This simply isn’t sustainable in the long term. “The rental market is in a fragile state. While it’s encouraging to see efforts being made to relieve pressure on tenants, any regulatory changes could inadvertently push landlords out of the market, shrinking the supply of properties. “Most landlords are already adhering to the spirit of the Renter’s Reform Bill, but the full consequences remain uncertain. The Government must tread carefully, so as not to dis-incentivise landlords further, which could ultimately lead to additional rental price pressure, deepening the affordability crisis.” Read more here: https://www.canopy.rent/rental-affordability-index/q3-2024