Brighton supporters forked out almost £500 on average watching the Seagulls during the last 12 months

A poll of 2,000 adults who watch football determined how many pounds they spent from May 2021 until May 2022 on replica tops, tickets, matchday snacks and beverages – and more.

The typical fan of Graham Potter’s team handed over £33.60 for the chance to own their beloved side’s replica shirt.

Albion supporters made it to six home fixtures on average – parting with £170.24 to secure their seat and a further £131.04 on food and drink.

The research also determined nine in 10 Brighton fans polled purchased a season ticket – typicall spending £476.60.

A spokesperson for 888sport said: “Brighton have had a great season – Graham Potter has really worked his magic.

“They’ve had some great results – draws against Chelsea – twice – and Liverpool, and the 3-0 demolition of Man Utd stand out in particular.

“It will be interesting to see what next season brings – especially as it looks like the manager will be staying at the club.”

Fans are happy to travel to support their team

Seagulls supporters also managed to make it to five away matches during the past 12 months – covering 529 miles along the way.

But they’ll be happy to travel even further if it means a good cup run.

This season’s ninth-place finish will be cause for optimism among Albion fans – no doubt hoping Brighton will build upon their success and qualify for Europe next time around.

Some are even hopeful their side can win the league – 16 per cent revealed they put a bet on the Seagulls to win the division every year and next season will be no different.

A strong summer transfer window might be all they need to challenge for a top six position or better.