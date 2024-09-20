Brits more likely to open up over a pint than a text message or meal

Research of 2,000 adults has revealed 20 per cent are more inclined to talk about how they feel when on a long drive. | SWNS

Brits are more likely to open up in the pub than over a quiet meal or in a text conversation.

But doing so on a walk was rated highest by respondents (46 per cent) and 24 per cent feel over a meal is the ideal time to open up, while 30 per cent prefer to share their feelings when they’re on the phone to someone, so they don’t have to see their reaction.

