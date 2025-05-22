Changes to bus pass use for disabled people across East Sussex are welcomed by campaigner

Sean Macleod

A decision by East Sussex County Council to allow bus passes for disabled people to be used across the county at any time of the day has been welcomed by campaigner and former Lib Dem Councillor Sean Macleod.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Macleod has long campaigned on this issue and says it is ‘a very welcome move by East Sussex County Council’ who are using BSIP money to deliver this enhancement to bus services.

Previously ESCC restricted the use of these bus passes to the hours of 9:30am and 11pm on weekdays, with no restrictions to their use on weekends and bank holidays (this is the statutory minimum). The disabled person’s pass is for people of fare paying age (5 and over) who live in England with a qualifying disability. The bus pass allows free off-peak travel on local buses throughout England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with this newspaper in 2023, Sean called the restrictions ‘discriminatory’ due to the impact they had on the daily lives of disabled residents and the disruption it caused them.

Mr Macleod said “Disabled people should not be restricted by times as this impacts their ability to make appointments or even attend work so this is a really welcome move by East Sussex County Council and something I have been asking for since 2022. I am pleased that the council have listened to the campaign.”

ESCC say: “East Sussex County Council have been able to increase the disabled bus travel to all day local. This is part of our Bus Service Improvement Plan, funded by the Department for Transport.

This means: You can only use your bus pass for travel at anytime within East Sussex County Council boundaries. This does not include all day travel in other areas such as Brighton & Hove, Kent or West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All disabled bus passes are now issued with the 'All day local' logo confirming these changes.

"This change has been introduced to provide additional support for disabled passengers who often need to travel earlier in the day for work, education, or health care.”

Share your stories with us. You can upload stories straight to our website using our self serve system.