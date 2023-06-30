Chris Evans has announced he is taking an indefinite break from social media ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States. Before deactivating his Instagram and Twitter accounts he shared a farewell with fans after admitting the platforms had become ‘addictive’.

The 42-year old explained that he feels his "ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding". The statement was posted on the actor’s story before deleting his accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to screenshots fans shared on social media , the former Captain America star wrote: "I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself."

Most Popular

The Knives Out actor continued by saying that he believed using social media was ‘one of several impediments’ hindering his career. He said: "Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time. I so appreciate it but I just need to read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us."

Evans’ final tweet was more concise, and read: "Hey everyone, I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and IG," he wrote before leaving Twitter. "See you soon! Much love!"

Before departing from social media Evans, who is usually private about his personal life, had frequently shared posts with his girlfriend Alba Baptista. The actor received a lot of flack when news broke of his relationship with the 25-year old, with fans going as far to write an open letter to the actor regarding the news. A source previously told PEOPLE in November 2022 that the two had been dating "for over a year and it’s serious."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad