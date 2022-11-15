Tesco has opened its Christmas delivery slots for some customers, but technical issues caused issues for shoppers.

Tesco shoppers will be able to secure their Christmas delivery slot from today as the supermarket giant has started to take orders for the big day. Tesco customers who have the Delivery Saver plan will have access to the Christmas slots, but regular Tesco customers will have to wait until November 22 to book theirs.

Tesco has claimed that there will be 1.2million delivery slots available in the week before Christmas, however when customers rushed online this morning to try and bag the one they wanted the Tesco website crashed, causing chaos online. The Christmas delivery slots opened at 6 am, but customers were met with online queues of up to 300,000 people.

When we checked at 9.45 am the Tesco website still stated that they are still experiencing technical issues with the mobile app but are working to fix it. Tesco also advises customers to use the website instead to place orders.

How to secure a Tesco Christmas Delivery slot

Tesco Delivery Saver plan customers have access to book a slot from November 15 by visiting the Tesco website.

Simply sign in to your Tesco account, choose your convenient delivery or click + collect slot. Fill your online basket with your festive favourites and have it delivered to you during Christmas week.

A Tesco Delivery Van, with the words ‘The Christmas Party’ and a mince pie in a ribbon emblazoned on the side (Credit: Tesco)