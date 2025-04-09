City noise impacting Brits’ hearing in the South East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly two thirds of Brits think their hearing is worse due to city noise, and over a third struggle to follow conversations because of it. The new research by Specsavers launches as part of its tongue-in-cheek rebrand to ‘Specsandhearingsavers’ to encourage more people to get their hearing checked.

The new study found that 59% of city dwellers in the South East believe their environment has become louder over the past five years, while 49% say noise disrupts their lives at least once a week.

Traffic (62%), noisy neighbours (42%), construction work (42%), and emergency sirens (27%), were the biggest culprits. Nightlife (19%), and aircraft noise (18%), were also common sources of frustration.

Over half (53%), of respondents in the South East said urban noise makes it harder to concentrate, while (55%)reported that it negatively impacts their sleep.

Alarmingly, nearly half of Brits in the South East (44%) believe their ability to hear has worsened due to city noise, with 37% struggling to follow conversations, and 27% feeling unable to fully engage in social situations.

Over 4 in 10 of those polled in the region struggle with their hearing (42%), and over half (57%), admit they have never thought to get it checked.

Alongside the poll, the Specsavers also conducted a series of Freedom of Information requests to uncover the scale of noise complaints across urban areas since 2020.

Sonam Sehemby, a Specsavers [Specsavers.co.uk/hearing] hearing expert said: “Living in a noisy city can be exhausting – from relentless traffic and sirens to never-ending construction work. The constant noise makes it harder to focus and follow a conversation, often leaving people feeling socially withdrawn and disconnected.

“It’s become clear from our research that we are living in a world with more background noise than ever, which can make it a struggle to hear or follow conversation.

“A common misconception is that hearing checks are only for those who have completely lost their hearing. But, if you’re finding that you’re missing parts of conversations or just catch the gist, you’ll probably also benefit from a hearing check, which can be easily done on the high street. Despite our name, we are hearing experts too and have been for 20 years.”

As part of the Specsavers stunt, they enlisted Paul Chuckle to oversee the fit of a comically large ‘Specsandhearingsavers’ shop-front logo at its store in Windsor – with the TV icon muttering his famous “oh dear oh dear” catchphrase as the shopfitters struggle with its size.

Commenting on his recent hearing check, Paul said: “I’ve never paid much attention to my hearing so was surprised to discover I have some hearing loss. But it does explain why I’ve been struggling to follow conversations and saying ‘what’ a lot more. Now I know I can do something about it!”

Sonam added: “Struggling with our hearing is far more common than many people realise. But, sadly, it’s often something we put off, thinking we can get by. Part of the problem is that hearing loss can happen gradually, and we don’t notice the changes straight away. As with anything, it’s important that you act. So, whether it’s you or you notice the changes in your loved one, it’s important to seek help.”