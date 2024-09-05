Digital season tickets can now be bought in a flash on new GTR apps
The new apps give instant access on selected routes to the large discounts afforded with season tickets, such as 12 weeks’ free travel on an annual season ticket.
Once a customer has bought and stored their sTicket on one of the new apps, they simply scan it from the phone screen at the station ticket gate. It removes the need to queue at ticket machines and ticket offices, saving passengers time.
Parent company Govia Thameslink Railway has not been able to sell season tickets this way before because the barcodes could be easily shared, opening the floodgates to ticket fraud. New technology, however, has been incorporated into the company's new apps that creates a unique barcode for every journey taken.
The new Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express apps also feature:
- No booking fees – customers won’t be stung with added costs, unlike some other retailers
- The most up-to-date service information on the customer’s local train network plus personalised updates for regular journeys
- Digital railcards to give an automatic 1/3 off many other types of tickets
GTR Customer Services Director Jenny Saunders said: “For some time, our customers have been able to instantly buy and store single and return barcode eTickets on their phone. Now they can do the same with our hugely discounted season tickets, making it quick and easy to save money.
“Our new apps deliver instant eTickets and sTickets on a wide range of routes with no booking fees, as well as personalised service updates and even digital railcards that save 1/3 on many other journeys.”
The new apps can be downloaded from the iOS app store and Google Play – search Gatwick Express, Great Northern Rail, Southern Railway or Thameslink Railway.
eTickets are available for more than 150,000 journeys across the GTR network. However, they are not available for every journey, including those that pass through Clapham Junction to London Victoria. However, the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express apps and websites will automatically choose the eTicket/sTicket fulfilment option if it’s available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.