Dog thefts 2022: 17 most stolen dog breeds in the UK including Labradors, Cocker spaniels, Pugs & Huskies

The data sheds light on the scale of dogs stolen across the UK

Claire Wilde
By Claire Wilde
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

An exclusive investigation into dog thefts by NationalWorld has identified the breeds most targeted by criminals last year. Research shows that French Bulldogs and Chihuahuas are among more than 1,700 dogs  stolen across the UK in 2022.

NationalWorld sent Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to 45 police forces across the UK. A total of 33 authorities supplied figures but only 28 disclosed the breed of each dog stolen.

Due to this, the number of stolen dogs and its respective breeds are likely to be far higher. Debbie Matthews, co-founder of the Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance, said the number of dogs being stolen was “simply not acceptable”, adding: “The pain and suffering caused to families by pet theft is devastating.”

    Here are the breeds of dog stolen most often in 2022. When compiling this list, we have omitted 29 dogs described by police simply as a ‘bulldog’, as this could refer to a number of different breeds.

    Most stolen dog breeds in the UK 2022

    There were at least 84 French Bulldogs reported stolen. Photo: Adobe Stock
    1. American bulldog - 98
    2. Staffordshire bull terrier - 90
    3. French bulldog - 84
    4. Chihuahua - 56
    5. Jack Russell Terrier - 50
    6. Cocker spaniel - 38
    7. German shepherd - 30
    8. Labrador - 20
    9. Border Collie - 20
    10. Yorkshire terrier - 19
    11. Springer spaniel - 18
    12. Pomeranian - 16
    13. Husky - 16
    14. Shih Tzu - 15
    15. Pug - 15
    16. Dachshund - 15
    17. Dobermann - 13
