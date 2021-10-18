Eight in 10 homeowners would like to repurpose a space in their home to include a cinema, gym and even a room purely for pets

A study of 2,000 adults found many would like a zen room for relaxation, an arts and crafts studio and somewhere to play pool or darts.

If money was no object, homeowners would love an online games room (10 per cent), library or reading space (17 per cent) and pub or bar (11 per cent) in their home.

The most popular rooms to face a makeover or change their purpose were found to be the kitchen, bathroom and garden.

The living room, dining room and main bedroom were also strong choices for a change.

B&Q: Lisa Dawsons newly renovated bar at her hoe near York, September 7 2021.

Repurposing a room

The research commissioned by B&Q also found 70 per cent have already repurposed a room in their home to take on a new role, including for yoga, a library and an entire room for house plants.

Other rooms people have in their homes include a man-cave, disco room and a space for DIY.

But the most popular, and a reflection on how times have changed, is a home office, which 35 per cent of respondents own.

B&Q interiors director, Susie Spence, said: “We have been in a period of change like no other – turbulent and often out of our control.

“As we retake control of our day-to-day lives, it’s time to enjoy our homes again and choose the changes that’ll work for our ‘new normal’.

“Space in the home is at a premium so if an area in the house is sitting there gathering dust, it makes sense to change it into something which will provide more pleasure or even a practical solution.

“Using colours, textures and shapes to break up a room can instantly create a new ‘zone’ in the home without the need for huge investments of money or time.”

Rooms used for different uses

The study also found that spaces that are no longer used solely as their traditional use, include the garage (24 per cent), dining room (24 per cent) and living room (20 per cent).

The biggest fitness fanatics appear to reside in the West Midlands with more residents having an exercise room in their home than anyone else in the UK, while those in the South East are most likely to have an office.

It also emerged that one in eight believe indecision about what to actually do with the space stops them from doing anything with it, while 13 per cent worry their pet would ‘ruin’ a newly revamped area.

And a quarter admitted they have spaces they want to make better use of – but they can’t decide how.

Biggest inspirations

The biggest inspirations for home makeovers are TV shows, magazines and DIY stores, but people last decorated a spare space in their home an average of five years ago.

But huge surge in home renovations over the past few years has left 23 per cent of those polled via OnePoll feeling more confident as a DIYer and wanting to take on more projects around the home.

Lisa Dawson, 50-year-old author of Resourceful Living, lives in York and moved into a home with an unused games room containing a wooden bar structure and not much else.

Before long it was converted into a family room, zoned to contain social space and a family seating area – and a fully stocked bar for hosting and socialising

Adding tiles, paint and shelves meant the overhaul didn’t cost the earth – and gave a formerly awkward space a new lease of life.

Lisa said: “If the room isn't working for you, then the best way to change it is to reassess the space by taking out what is there and considering carefully what you want to use it for.

“Plan it properly by creating a moodboard - social media and Pinterest are perfect for this purpose - and include items that you really love in the newly styled room.

“You want the space to make you happy when you enter it so don't focus on fleeting trends - drill down to your core style and decorate accordingly.”

TOP 25 DREAM SPARE ROOM CONVERSIONS:

1. Walk-in wardrobe

2. Office/ Study

3. Cinema/ TV room

4. Library/ reading space

5. Utility/ washing room

6. Space for storage

7. Guest bedroom

8. Gym style room for exercise

9. Dressing room

10. Games room, such as pool and darts

11. Man cave/den

12. Arts/crafts studio

13. Pub/ bar

14. DIY room

15. Playroom for children

16. Online games room with consoles and PCs

17. Zen room for relaxation

18. Spa themed room

19. Music studio

20. Space for a pet to play or sleep

21. Yoga room

22. Room for house plants

23. Room to rent e.g. on Airbnb

24. Dancing/ disco room

25. Nail bar/ hairdressing salon

TOP 10 MOST COMMON SPARE ROOM CONVERSIONS:

1. Guest bedroom/sleeping area

2. Office/ Study

3. Space for storage

4. Utility/ washing room

5. Spa themed room

6. Gym

7. Playroom for children

8. Dressing room

9. DIY room