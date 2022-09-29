Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and new Manchester City signing Manuel Akanji also make the team

The second Fifa 23 team of the week has been released, with a flurry of new in-form cards available for players to pack, buy and sell.

If a footballer receives a Team of the Week nod, it means they have performed well in recent club or international football, with an ‘in-form’ card recognising that.

The second team of the week was released just a day after people who pre-ordered the Ultimate version of the game were able to play it three days before general release.

FIFA 23 has been earmarked as having the potential to be one of the best ever FIFA’s, due to new mechanics, gameplay and tweaks in the menus.

When is FIFA 23 released?

The official release date of FIFA 23 is Friday, 30 September 2022. People who pre-ordered certain versions of the game were able to play on Tuesday, 27 September.

What is the FIFA 23 Team of the Week?

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 91

Marquinhos - PSG - 89

Luka Modric - Real Madrid - 89

Wojciech Szczęsny - Juventus - 87

Kai Havertz - Chelsea - 86

Eldor Shomurodov - Roma - 84

Seko Fofana - RC Lens - 84

Olivier Giroud - AC Milan - 84

Olivier Giroud celebrates Chelsea’s win in 2021

Willi Orban - RB Leipzig - 84

Hirving Lozano - Napoli - 84

Manuel Akanji - Manchester City - 84

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United - 84

Alexsandr Mitrovic - Fulham - 82

Diogo Dalot - Manchester United - 82

Giacomo Raspadori - Napoli - 82

Remko Pasveer - Ajax - 81

David Hancko - Feyenoord - 81

Bertrand Traore - Basaksehir - 81

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns - 80

Gerson Rodrigues - Al-Wehda FC - 79

Nicuor Bancu - Univ. Craiova - 78

Jevani Brown - Exeter - 75

Ryan Christie - Bournemouth - 74 (Silver Stars)

Viljormur Davidsen - Helsingborgs IF - 72

How to purchase FIFA 23

Despite the game not yet being on general sale, some stores are allowing customers to pre-order the game.

One of those stores is Game . Prices vary at the store depending on the console. The full prices of FIFA 23 are:

PS5: £64.99

PS4: £54.99

Xbox One: £54.99

Xbox Series X: £64.99

Nintendo Switch: £34.99