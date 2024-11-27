HALF of the UK's top ten spots for stargazing are in Sussex - expert offers tips for star seekers this winter

A new study has crowned the UK’s best spot for stargazing this winter, and its good news for Sussex as five destinations make the top ten

The research measured cloud cover and light and air pollution to identify the places with the clearest view for seasonal stargazing

An expert offers tips on making the most of darker evenings to get the best view of the stars

As the dark evenings set in, a new study has named the best UK regions to go stargazing, and while Dundee takes the top spot, five of the nation's best areas are in Sussex.

The research, conducted by JeffBet, awarded 100 UK towns and cities a score out of 100, based on their levels of artificial brightness, air pollution, and cloud cover. These scores were then totalled to determine the nation’s stargazing capitals.

It’s good news for Dundee, which came out on top. The Scottish city scored 73.1 out of 100 and has the lowest air pollution levels in the ranking. Dundee performed 28% better in the ranking than the national average (57.3 out of 100).

In second place is Eastbourne, on England’s southeast coast, which scored an impressive 72.1 out of 100, 26% higher than the national average.

Chelmsford is just behind, with a score of 72.09 out of 100, also 26% above the national average. Limited cloud cover and low artificial light levels launch the city into third place, making it a great spot for an evening watching the stars.

In fourth is the seaside town of Worthing, with a score of 71.8 out of 100 for its clear views of the night sky – 25% better than the national average.

Colchester takes fifth place. The Essex city scored 71.3 out of 100 in the ranking, 24% better than the national average of 57.3 out of 100.

In sixth is Hastings, where cloud cover and light pollution levels are low, allowing for high visibility at night. Hastings scored 70.6 out of 100, 22% above the national average.

Brighton is in seventh spot, performing 22% better than the national average with a score of 70.2 out of 100. Brighton is followed closely by Hove with a score of 68.4, 19.4% above the national average, landing the region in eighth place.

Cambridge is the ninth-best region for stargazing in the UK, scoring 68 out of 100 in the overall ranking, 19% above the national average of 57.3.

Rounding out the top ten is Harlow, where artificial brightness is particularly low. Scoring 67.4 out of 100, 18% above the national average, the region has earned its spot in the top ten best places to go stargazing.

A spokesperson from JeffBet has offered advice on finding the best stargazing spot this winter:

“While we often view the earlier sunset as a sad thing, it offers people a unique chance to go stargazing much earlier in the evening. If you’re going to head out before dinner, remote areas with fewer streetlights, cars, and houses, will grant you a better view."

“Remember to wrap up warm and bring torches to help light your way. Opt to head outside on a clear, cloudless evening, ideally avoiding a fuller moon, as this will overpower your view of the stars."

“The most important thing is to be patient. If you can’t see clearly at first, give your eyes time to settle, and you’ll likely spot whole constellations you couldn’t see moments before. The winter may be cold and dark, but it is the best time of year for stargazing, particularly in the areas identified in this study.”