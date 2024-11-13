Hall & Woodhouse reveals its decade-long commitment to a quality Christmas with 10th ‘roast potato tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual Christmas roast potato tour, covering all 52 of its managed pubs across the south.

Every December, H&W’s Chairman, Anthony Woodhouse, Managing Director, Matt Kearsey, and Family Director, Mark Woodhouse, all embark on a 2,000-mile round trip to sample every managed H&W pub’s roast potatoes in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Over the last 10 years, it is estimated that between them, the H&W leadership team has consumed more than 9,000 roast potatoes and a whopping 300,000 calories to ensure H&W’s excellent food standards are upheld over the festive season.

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Our roast potato tour is an annual tradition which we all look forward to. Christmas is such a special time of year, and it is important to us that we get out on the road to each and every one of our managed pubs to catch up with our teams, and of course sample their excellent roasties.

“Our pubs go head-to-head to fight it out for the coveted title of the ‘Best Christmas Roasties’ in our managed pub estate. It is H&W’s company purpose to make people’s day, and it is so heartwarming to see our team's devotion to ensuring that a Christmas spent in one of our pubs really feels like a home away from home. We put the utmost importance on serving the most delicious roasties to our guests, because we all know that they’re the best part of any Christmas dinner!”

For the first time this year, H&W is inviting one lucky guest to join Matt, Anthony, and Mark on the roast potato tour. The family brewer has launched a competition to find the south’s top roast potato connoisseur to accompany the team on this year’s festive road trip.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/roast-potato-tour to find out more about the tour and how to enter the competition. Applicants have until midnight on Saturday, 30th November to submit an entry.